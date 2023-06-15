Savings Account vs. CD: Which Is Smarter Right Now?

CD Rates vs. Savings Rates Account Type Today's Top Nationwide Rate FDIC National Average Savings account 5.12% APY 0.40% APY 3-month CD 5.16% APY 0.62% APY 6-month CD 5.65% APY 1.19% APY 1-year CD 5.50% APY 1.59% APY 2-year CD 5.25% APY 1.45% APY 3-year CD 5.13% APY 1.36% APY 4-year CD 5.00% APY 1.30% APY 5-year CD 4.77% APY 1.37% APY

So, CD or Savings?

"What I am advising clients in this current environment really depends on their needs, goals, and preferences," said Crystal Cox, an advisor with Wealthspire in Madison, Wis.



For clients who value flexibility the most, Cox said she suggests money market accounts, which can be used as a type of saving account. Right now, the top rate offered on a money market account is 5.25% APY, which is higher than the top rate on a high-yield saving account right now. The main difference? Money market accounts come with check-writing privileges.

But if you don't need that, a money market account or a savings account can be home to money you're looking to save for your future. Plus, both have variable interest rates, meaning you could benefit from any future rate hikes.

While the Federal Reserve did not raise rates at its most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week, Fed officials did signal that rate hikes could be possible at future meetings—the committee said it projects the fed funds rate will go up another 50 basis points before the year ends. With that in mind, a top high-yield savings account or money market account could be the move.

If you don't think rates will go up, or you are happy investing in an account with a high, fixed interest rate now, CDs provide the best option. CDs offer a fixed rate for a certain amount of time, and they generally pay higher yields than money market or savings accounts. For example, the top nationwide rate on a CD right now across all terms is 5.65% APY. That's a full 53 basis points higher than the top nationwide savings account rate.

However, if you want to cash out a CD prior to the end of the term, you will likely pay an early withdrawal penalty. You won't pay that with a money market or savings account; those accounts are more liquid and allow you access much more frequently.

Those differences mean the best answer for most savers doesn't rest solely on one savings option, according to Desiree Kaul, an advisor with Main Street Planning in Satellite Beach, Florida.

"Depending on the client's goals and time horizon to use their cash, we have been advising a mix of high-yield savings accounts and CDs," Kaul said.

With a little searching, you can find accounts of each type that pay far higher rates than the national averages tracked by the FDIC. And with both, you may be able to really maximize your savings for both the short and long term.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.