Key Takeaways Charles Schwab is expected to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 versus 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict Schwab's revenue will climb nearly 19% to $5.6 billion for the latest quarter.

Schwab, the second-largest brokerage in the country by assets under management (AUM), has benefited from rising interest rates and market volatility.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the second-largest brokerage in the U.S. by assets, will probably say profit rose in the last three months of 2022 as interest rates reached a 15-year high.

The firm probably will say net income rose more than 25% to $2 billion, or $1.09 per adjusted share, when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday before markets open, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. Revenue is expected to climb by about 19% to a record $5.6 billion.

Schwab is among financial companies that have benefited from rising interest rates, which allows it to charge customers more for loans and other products. The firm also got a lift from market volatility as trading clients seek fleeting deals, boosting transaction fees.

That said, Schwab shares had a tumultuous 2022, plunging early in the year amid concern higher rates would push clients to move money to money market funds from deposit accounts. That opinion changed by the end of the year. Schwab is "better insulated from broader market and credit risk" than similar brokerages thanks to its low-credit-risk Treasurys holding, according to UBS analyst Brennan Hawken.

Schwab shares fell about 10% in the last year, compared with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 Index (see chart below).

Source: TradingView.