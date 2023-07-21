SEC Settlement Boosts Prospects Trump's Social Media Site Could Soon Go Public

Published July 21, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares soared after an SEC settlement over charges it mislead investors.
  • The company agreed to a cease-and-desist order and will pay an $18 million fine.
  • The deal boosted speculation the firm can now merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social media company.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares skyrocketed more than 50% in early trading on Friday following a settlement between the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and regulators who accused it of misleading investors. The deal could pave the way for the firm to complete its planned merger with former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social social media company, and take it public. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had charged Digital World of “material misrepresentations” concerning its plans to take Trump Media Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) public. 

In the settlement, Digital World agreed to a cease-and-desist order and will pay an $18 million fine.

Digital World and TMTG first announced in October 2021 that they planned to combine. However, the move has been delayed by hesitant Digital World investors. The firm recently extended the deadline to acquire TMTG three months to September 8. 

The former president founded Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter and Meta's (META) Facebook. He now has more than 5.5 million followers on the site. 

The news sent shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. to their highest level this year. 

DWAC YTD

YCharts
