What the Second Half of 2023 Could Bring for the Energy Market

A potential rebound in oil prices, reduced dealmaking in the oil and gas industry, increased consumption of renewable energy, and rising U.S. crude output could define the global energy market in the second half of 2023.

A Potential Rebound in Oil Prices

Oil prices could rebound in the second half of the year amid the latest supply cuts from OPEC+ and an uptick in demand from China. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have cut output by 3.66 million barrels since November in an effort to support prices, with the latest round of cuts set to take effect in July. Saudi Arabia earlier this month announced its own production cuts, also slated to take effect next month.

Meanwhile, China is lifting the last restrictions associated with its strict zero-COVID policy that shut down large parts of its economy last year. China is the world’s biggest importer of crude oil, and the rebound in demand in the world’s second-biggest economy could result in upward pressure on oil prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects Brent crude prices will average $79 per barrel in the second half of 2023 and rise to $84 per barrel next year.

Less Dealmaking in the Oil and Gas Sector

Higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions will likely impact dealmaking in the oil and gas industry, prompting companies to become more cautious with their balance sheets and reassess their dealmaking strategies.

Rising interest rates, driven by the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, have already impacted the sector, with the number of mergers and acquisitions falling to 34 in the first five months of the year from 59 in the second half of last year. Despite this, the combined value of deals has remained steady at $42.5 billion, little changed from $43 billion in last year’s second half.

Renewable Energy Transition Gathers Pace

At the same time, the shift toward renewable sources of energy will likely continue to gather pace. The EIA estimates that U.S. solar generation this summer will be 24% higher than the same period last year. The increase in solar generation, coupled with lower natural gas prices, could lead to a decline in the share of electricity generated by fossil fuels, particularly coal.

Asia could become the most lucrative market for renewable energy, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea likely to attract the lion’s share of investments. The Economist’s Intelligence Unit forecasts an 11% rise in global solar and wind energy consumption this year, while long-run consumption of renewable energy is projected to grow at a 10% average annual rate over the next decade.



A New Record for U.S. Oil Production

U.S. oil production is on track to set new records in 2023 and 2024, with S&P Global projecting shale output will grow by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year. Growth will likely be driven by higher output in the Permian Basin, though the pace of growth will likely moderate compared to previous years.

In March, the latest month for which data is available, U.S. crude production rose to almost 12.7 million bpd, the highest of the pandemic recovery so far and just below the pre-pandemic peak of 12.86 million bpd.

Despite already impressive gains over the past decade, roughly 90% of the 180 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves in the U.S. remain untapped, according to S&P Global, which could fuel production gains for years to come. Meanwhile, breakeven prices for U.S. shale oil—the minimum price at which drilling is profitable—have stabilized below $50 per barrel, giving producers greater flexibility to increase or hold output steady should oil prices fall.

