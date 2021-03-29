SelectQuote Life Insurance Review

SelectQuote is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

High coverage amounts available: While some companies have coverage maximums of $500,000 or less, SelectQuote allows you to purchase $5 million or more in coverage as long as you meet the issuing insurance companies’ underwriting requirements.

Cons Explained

Applications can take up to seven weeks to process: If you need insurance right away, you will likely need to look elsewhere for instant issue coverage. Policies sold through SelectQuote can take four to seven weeks to process.

Note Select Quote has served more than two million customers.

Available Plans

Through SelectQuote, you can get quotes for term and whole life coverage. After submitting your information for a quote, an agent will call you to discuss your options and answer any questions you may have. Most policies will require a medical exam.

There are two plan types to choose from:

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is often recommended because it’s relatively inexpensive. It provides you with temporary coverage; your beneficiaries receive a death benefit only if you die during the covered term.

SelectQuote’s coverage amounts range from $5,000 to over $5 million. You can choose a term of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years.

Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance is permanent coverage. It’s designed to last for your entire life. As long as you pay your premiums on time, your coverage never expires.

In addition, whole life policies can accumulate cash value. Over your lifetime, you may borrow against the cash value or withdrawal from your policy to pay for major expenses or to supplement your retirement.

SelectQuote offers a range of whole life coverage amounts, ranging from smaller policies to cover your final expenses to substantial policies that leave your family a lasting legacy.

Available Riders

When you purchase a life insurance policy, you may be able to add insurance endorsements or riders to your plan at an additional cost. You can use riders to get coverage for your spouse or children, access your benefits early if you become ill, or add to your coverage at future points.

Available riders are dependent on which company SelectQuote identifies for your needs. In general, most SelectQuote partners allow you to add children’s term insurance riders to your policy. You can get up to $25,000 in coverage for your children.

Customer Service

SelectQuote’s customer service team is available by phone. To contact customer support, call 800-670-3213 for general inquiries or 855-244-1993 to get a quote for life insurance. SelectQuote’s customer service line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. CST, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. CST.

If you want to get a quote and submit your information online during SelectQuote’s business hours, a licensed sales agent will contact you within 15 minutes. If you submit your information after their business hours end, they’ll contact you the next business day.

SelectQuote offers educational materials to help customers make informed decisions about their coverage. With its insurance calculator, you can determine how much life insurance you need to provide for your loved ones. It also has comprehensive articles and FAQs to help you learn about the different insurance options available.

Complaint Index

It’s always a good idea to look at customer complaints before selecting an insurer. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects and releases information on how many complaints companies received relative to their size in the form of a complaint ratio.

When comparing complaint ratios, you should know that the industry standard is 1.0. A company with a ratio higher than 1.0 received more complaints than typical for its size, while a company that has a ratio below 1.0 got fewer complaints than expected.

SelectQuote doesn’t actually issue life insurance policies, so it doesn’t have a complaint ratio itself. However, the companies it partners with do:

AIG: 0

0 Americo: 0.70

0.70 Banner Life: 0.29

0.29 Companion Life: 0.62

0.62 Globe Life: 3.42

3.42 Lincoln Financial Group: 0.26

0.26 Pacific Life: 0

0 Protective Life: 0.79

0.79 Prudential: 4.14

4.14 SBLI: 2.96

2.96 TruStage: 0.48

0.48 United of Omaha: 0.25

0.25 William Penn: 0.39

Third-Party Ratings

When choosing a life insurance company, you want to make sure the company is stable and will likely still be in operation—and able to pay any claims—in 10, 20, or 30 years.

AM Best is the best-known credit rating agency for the insurance industry. It issues Financial Strength Ratings, its opinion on companies’ financial stability.

Another factor to consider is a company’s ranking for customer service and communication. A good resource is the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. This study evaluated and ranked 24 top life insurance companies based on their pricing, plan options, and customer support.

Below are the AM Best ratings and J.D. Power rankings for SelectQuote’s partners: