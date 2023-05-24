Selena Gomez Will Host Two New Food Network Shows—Here’s How She Made Her Millions

Gomez has earned millions from her career as an actress, producer, singer, and her makeup brand, Rare Beauty

Published May 24, 2023
Selena Gomez

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Singer, songwriter, actor, and businesswoman Selena Gomez has worn many hats in her career—and has amassed a net worth of $95 million doing so, according to Celebrity Net Worth. 

The Only Murders in the Building star will host two new shows on the Food Network, according to Variety. One series is set to release later this year during the holiday season, while the other is slated for 2024. Gomez already has a cooking show on HBO Max called Selena + Chef. 

The 30-year-old star also has a successful music and acting career, her own beauty brand, and executive produced projects including Only Murders in the Building, and 13 Reasons Why. Here's a breakdown of how Selena Gomez made her millions. 

Acting

While Gomez made her acting debut on Barney & Friends in 2002, she rose to fame for her role as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, where she reportedly earned $30,000 per episode, according to Cosmopolitan. Based on that estimate, Gomez may have earned more than $3 million for the 106 episodes of Wizards which spanned four seasons. 

Gomez’s most recent television role is on the hit Hulu original series, Only Murders in the Building, where she stars alongside veteran actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though Gomez’s salary for Only Murders is unknown, Variety reports that her co-stars Martin and Short get paid $600,000 per episode. The show currently has two seasons streaming on Hulu, with a third set to be released later in 2023, which will add award-winning actress Meryl Streep to the cast. 

In addition to TV, Selena has also starred in several films, including 2011’s Monte Carlo and 2012’s Spring Breakers.

Gomez is also an executive producer on Only Murders and has producer credits on other TV shows and movies including Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Hotel Transylvania, and her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef.

Singing 

Gomez also has a lucrative music career. The singer has three studio albums, singles in both English and Spanish, and a total of 58.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Prior to her solo singing career, she also released three albums with her band "Selena Gomez & The Scene" between 2009 and 2011.

Gomez earned an estimated $35.3 million on her Stars Dance Tonight tour in 2013, and $35.6 million on her 2016 Revival tour, according to Cosmopolitan. 

Rare Beauty 

In 2020, Gomez launched her viral makeup brand, Rare Beauty. In the three years since its launch, the brand has gained a cult following thanks to millions of product demo views on TikTok. 

Rare Beauty earned $60 million in revenue in its first year, according to TooFab. The brand has 3 million followers on TikTok and 5.7 million followers on Instagram. Rare Beauty donates 1% of all sales to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health services in educational settings. 

Partnerships

Gomez makes an estimated $1.7 million per sponsored post, according to social media management company Hopper’s 2022 Instagram Rich List. The multi-talented star has partnered with brands such as Puma, Coach, Coca-Cola, Verizon, Louis Vuitton, and Pantene, according to Vanity Fair. Gomez also has her own collection of cookware with cookware brand Our Place. 

Investments

Gomez is also a part-owner and investor of Serendipity Brands, a dessert company inspired by the iconic Serendipity3 restaurant in New York City. The company reportedly has annual revenue of nearly $16 million according to sales and business insights company, Owler. Gomez created her own custom ice cream flavor with the brand, and 1% of Serendipity sales go to Rare Impact Fund. 

In 2021, the singer became an investor and partner in the grocery delivery company, Gopuff. The Philadelphia-based startup is worth an estimated $15 billion, according to Fortune.

