Semafor to Buy Out Sam Bankman-Fried's $10 Million Investment

Semafor, the news startup led by former Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith and BuzzFeed News founder Ben Smith, plans to buy out a $10 million investment by disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, the latest media firm to return money from the leader of failed trading platform FTX.



Key Takeaways Semafor follows fellow media outlets ProRepublica and Vox Media in returning funds from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The media outlet that was launched less than three months ago is now looking for new funds.



Bankman-Fried is currently out on a $250 million bond that requires him to stay at his parent's home in California.

Elon Musk Slammed Semafor

Launched less than three months ago, Semafor came under fire after the FTX meltdown when it published an article claiming Tesla CEO Elon Musk had asked Bankman-Fried for $100 million.

Musk denied the story, calling it "a lie" and asking, "How much of you does SBF own?" Ben Smith responded by saying Semafor has covered SBF "aggressively" and always disclose his investment when writing about him. "Like you and many others, we took and investment from him," Smith tweeted.

Semafor Wants to Come Clean

Sam Bankman-Fried made investments in Semafor as part of a $25 million funding round, according to Crunchbase.Semafor, which describes on its website its mission as bringing transparency to the news, is looking for new ways to raise money. It aims to place the SBF funds into a separate account until officials tell Semafor where and how the money should be returned.

The Bottom Line

Semafor is one of several media companies that received funding from Bankman-Fried. For instance, ProPublica, the nonprofit investigative news outlet, received $5 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's family foundation and has announced returning the $1.6 million. Vox received $200,000 from SBF's family. The Block's CEO, Michael McCaffrey, had to resign after failing to disclose a series of loans from Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research.