Senate Passes Debt Ceiling Deal, Averting Default Crisis

By
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 02, 2023
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Anna Moneymaker / Staff / Getty Images

The Senate passed a bill Thursday night, averting a looming debt crisis and potential economic disaster.

The compromise bill suspends the debt ceiling—the congressionally-set limit on how much the country can borrow—until January 2025, restricts government spending for two years, and modifies work requirements for beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It passed in a 63-36 vote over the objections of conservatives, who said it didn’t cut spending enough, and liberals who objected to expanding work requirements. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he would sign the bill as soon as possible.

Biden’s signature will close the latest chapter in what has become a recurring drama. It is the fourth time since the 1990s that Republican lawmakers have threatened to allow the government to become insolvent under a Democratic president, only to defuse the crisis with a last-minute deal. The government had overspent its $31.4 trillion debt limit in January and the Treasury Department has been paying federal obligations with accounting maneuvers ever since. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned those measures would likely only last through Monday, June 5.

A government default on debts could have sent shockwaves through the global economy, kicking off a financial crisis, a recession, and leading to millions of layoffs, economists had predicted. 

