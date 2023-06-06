Sequoia Capital Splits into Three Units Amid US-China Tensions

Key Takeaways Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it will split into three separate units.

The company pointed to difficulties in running a decentralized global investment business.

The move comes amid a rise in tensions between the U.S. and China, especially on tech issues.

Silicon Valley-based Sequoia Capital announced that it was splitting into three separate geographically-based units amid a rise in tensions between the U.S. and China.

The venture capital firm, known for its investments in tech startups, including in the owner of social media site TikTok, said in a letter to investors that the company would be divided into independent operations in China, India/Southeast Asia, and U.S./Europe.

The letter stated that it has become “increasingly complex to run a decentralized global investment business.” It added that the company has seen “growing market confusion” because of the shared Sequoia brand, as well as portfolio conflicts across entities.



Sequoia noted that because of those difficulties, it had decided to “embrace our local-first approach.”

Sequoia indicated that the move to become completely distinct firms with separate brands would occur no later than March 31, 2024.

