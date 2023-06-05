Service Sector Downshift Raises Unemployment Worries

Employers in the service sector say they’re pulling back on hiring, raising concerns about cracks showing in the until-now stalwart labor market.



An index measuring employment in the service sector fell 1.6% in May from April, downgrading it from expansion to contraction territory, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Monday in a report based on its survey of purchasing and supply executives. The slowdown contributed to a deceleration in the overall Services PMI, an index measuring whether business in the service sector is growing or shrinking. Despite slowing down from April, the PMI still grew for a fifth month in a row.

The ISM report comes on the heels of government numbers last week that sent mixed signals about whether the overall labor market was adding or shedding jobs, reigniting fears that a long-predicted recession is imminent.

A hot job market has been a bright spot in an economy being dragged down by inflation and the subsequent campaign interest rate hikes designed to contain high prices which have raised borrowing costs on many kinds of loans.

Employers quoted by ISM in the report said they were slowing down hiring amid concerns about the overall economy, as well as increased difficulty getting bank loans in the wake of a string of bank failures earlier this spring. The crisis made banks cautious and prompted many to raise lending standards, making it harder for businesses to fund investments in employees and equipment.

“Our company is currently on a hiring freeze until there’s a better understanding of where the economy is headed,” one executive anonymously quoted in the report said. “Credit standards have increased, and approvals have fallen—thus, a tight credit situation,” another said.

A separate ISM report on manufacturing businesses has shown that industry has been shrinking since November.

“The US may be adding jobs in huge numbers but the key ISM business surveys cast serious doubt on how long this can last,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING said in a commentary. “The manufacturing ISM index is already indicating recession and the service sector will soon join it unless order books turn around dramatically.”

