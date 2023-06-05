Service Sector Downshift Raises Unemployment Worries

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 05, 2023
A waitress working outdoors and taking the order from a customer at a restaurant on a rainy day.

Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

Employers in the service sector say they’re pulling back on hiring, raising concerns about cracks showing in the until-now stalwart labor market.

An index measuring employment in the service sector fell 1.6% in May from April, downgrading it from expansion to contraction territory, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Monday in a report based on its survey of purchasing and supply executives. The slowdown contributed to a deceleration in the overall Services PMI, an index measuring whether business in the service sector is growing or shrinking. Despite slowing down from April, the PMI still grew for a fifth month in a row. 

The ISM report comes on the heels of government numbers last week that sent mixed signals about whether the overall labor market was adding or shedding jobs, reigniting fears that a long-predicted recession is imminent. 

A hot job market has been a bright spot in an economy being dragged down by inflation and the subsequent campaign interest rate hikes designed to contain high prices which have raised borrowing costs on many kinds of loans. 

Employers quoted by ISM in the report said they were slowing down hiring amid concerns about the overall economy, as well as increased difficulty getting bank loans in the wake of a string of bank failures earlier this spring. The crisis made banks cautious and prompted many to raise lending standards, making it harder for businesses to fund investments in employees and equipment.

“Our company is currently on a hiring freeze until there’s a better understanding of where the economy is headed,” one executive anonymously quoted in the report said. “Credit standards have increased, and approvals have fallen—thus, a tight credit situation,” another said. 

A separate ISM report on manufacturing businesses has shown that industry has been shrinking since November.

“The US may be adding jobs in huge numbers but the key ISM business surveys cast serious doubt on how long this can last,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING said in a commentary. “The manufacturing ISM index is already indicating recession and the service sector will soon join it unless order books turn around dramatically.”

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Institute for Supply Management. "May 2023 Services ISM® Report On Business."

  2. Institute for Supply Management. "May 2023 Manufacturing ISM Report On Business."

  3. Ing. "ISM reports add to US recession fears."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description