Shares Of Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Slide on Earnings Loss

Shares in Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc. (XPEV) were about 5% lower in early trading Friday after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss due to rising competition.

Key Takeaways Chinese EV maker Xpeng reported a quarterly loss of $390 million or $0.45 per ADR share.

Writedowns on its G3i crossover SUV dragged the company's margins.

The company has been struggling with a price war being fought in China's electric vehicle market.

The EV maker said its second-quarter revenue came in at an expected 5.06 billion yuan ($700 million), 32% lower than the prior-year quarter. However, gross margins were negative 3.9%, compared with 10.9% a year earlier, due to inventory writedowns on its G3i crossover sports utility vehicle. The company reported a record quarterly net loss of RMB2.8 billion ($390 million), or RMB3.25 ($0.45) per ADS, compared to RMB2.70 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Xpeng saw mixed results for its vehicle sales, which were up 25.9% on a quarterly basis, but still down 36.2% on the year. Management offered a silver lining, saying that higher demand for its SUV was the cause of the deterioration in margins.

"With the G6 and other new products accelerating sales growth, we expect gross margin to gradually recover while operating efficiency continues to improve and free cash flow to substantially improve," said co-president Hongdi Brian Gu in a statement.

Shares of Xpeng are down 31% over the last year, despite rallying 57% year-to-date.

Tough Road Ahead For Xpeng

The company lost its first-mover advantage in China as domestic rival BYD (BYDDY) took control of the market, alongside Tesla (TSLA). Elon Musk's firm has upended the market for EV makers this year with a series of price cuts, which have continued this week. There are positive signs for Xpeng after the most recent China EV sales for July showed a second consecutive month of double-digit gains, while Tesla suffered a 30% decrease.

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng told analysts on the company's earnings call that a new cost-cutting initiative should "substantially drive gross margin improvement in 2024."

