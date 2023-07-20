Shares of Conservative Shopping Site PublicSq Skyrocket on 1st Trading Day

Key Takeaways Shares of conservative shopping site PublicSq soared on their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company began trading through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company merger.

PublicSq said it has more than 55,000 businesses and 1.1 million consumer members.

Shares of the parent of PublicSq (PSQH), an online marketplace that focuses on selling items from businesses with conservative values, soared on their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company went public in a merger with Colombier Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The combination, approved yesterday by Colombier’s board, is called PSQ Holdings, with trading of shares and warrants under the symbols PSQH and PSQH-WT, respectively.

Colombier noted that the primary mission of the platform “is to help consumers ‘shop their values’ and put purpose behind their purchases.” It argued that in the less than 10 months since its launch, PublicSq has “seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel ‘patriotic’ economy can be a major force in commerce.”

The company indicated that PublicSq has more than 55,000 businesses from a variety of industries, and more than 1.1 million consumer members.

PublicSq founder, chair, and CEO Michael Seifert rang the opening bell at the NYSE to chants of “U.S.A.” from the floor.

