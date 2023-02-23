Shares of EV Makers Plunge on Disappointing Reports

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 23, 2023
Lucid Motors electric vehicle (EV) in a showroom

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers Nikola (NKLA), Lordstown (RIDE), and Lucid (LCID) saw their shares decline on Feb. 23, 2023.
  • All three companies reported revenue results that missed analysts' forecasts.
  • Shares of other EV makers also fell during Thursday's session.

It was a tough day for electric vehicle (EV) stocks as some of the biggest producers reported news that disappointed investors.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) significantly missed revenue estimates as the maker of heavy electric trucks delivered fewer than two dozen to dealers in the quarter.

Nikola reported fourth quarter revenue of $6.56 million, just one-fifth of what analysts had estimated. The company said it had manufactured 133 of its Nikola Tre trucks but only delivered 20 to dealerships.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE), which makes smaller electric trucks, announced that it has temporarily stopped production and customer deliveries of its Endurance pickup. The company indicated that it has "experienced performance and quality issues" with certain components.

Lordstown is also recalling 19 vehicles to address a specific electrical connection problem that could result in the loss of propulsion while driving.

Lucid Misses Production Forecasts

Lucid Group (LCID) said that it expects to build 10,000 to 14,000 of its luxury sedans this year, well below what had been anticipated. In addition, it indicated that, as of Feb. 21, it had reservations for more than 28,000 cars, some 6,000 fewer than what it predicted in November.

Lucid also reported fourth quarter revenue of $257.7 million, missing estimates. Bank of America downgraded the stock, citing concerns about near-term demand.

Shares of Nikola Corporation, Lordstown Motors, and Lucid Group all plunged, and shares of several other EV makers also fell.

Chart showing the percentage price change of Nikola (NKLA), Lordtown Motors (RIDE), and Lucid Group (LCID)

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Nikola. "Nikola Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results."

  2. Lordstown Motors. "Lordstown Motors Announces Production and Delivery Pause to Address Quality Issues, Voluntary Recall, and Timing of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Webcast."

  3. Lucid Group. "Lucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Exceeds Annual Production Guidance With 3,493 Vehicles in Q4 and 7,180 in the Full Year 2022."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description