Shares of Moderna and Other COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Surge Amid Booster Push as Cases Rise

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 21, 2023
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Hazem Bader / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers including Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) surged on Monday after a report that the Biden administration plans to urge Americans to get booster shots for the fall, as new subvariants emerge and cases rise.

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers including Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax surged Monday after a report that the Biden administration plans to urge Americans to get booster shots.
  • New COVID-19 subvariants have emerged in recent months, prompting vaccine makers to roll out the latest boosters targeting strains of the virus.
  • Despite Monday's gains, shares of all three vaccine makers were down for the year so far.

Shares of Moderna surged 9.3%, while american depositary receits (ADRs) of BioNTech, which develops vaccines jointly with Pfizer (PFE), rose 6.5%. Shares of Novavax, which offers a protein-based shot against COVID-19, skyrocketed 18% before giving back some gains, and finished 13% higher.

As new subvariants of COVID-19 emerge and cases rise, vaccine makers have been researching and developing vaccines that target them. In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that the latest booster shots target the XBB.1.5 strain, a subvariant of omicron.

More recently, the EG.5 strain, better known as "Eris," has become the dominant strain nationwide. Officials from the World Health Organization have also identified a strain labeled BA.2.86.

Despite Monday's gains, shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers are down steeply so far this year. ADRs of BioNTech and shares of Novavax are down about 20% year-to-date, while shares of Moderna have tumbled 37%. They've underperformed the broader S&P 500 healthcare sector, which is down roughly 2% over the same period.

Vaccine makers' shares 08/21

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “COVID Data Tracker.”

  2. Reuters. “Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters.”

  3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "Updated COVID-19 Vaccines for Use in the United States Beginning in Fall 2023."

  4. World Health Organization. "EG.5 Initial Risk Evaluation, 9 August 2023."

  5. World Health Organization. "Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Variants."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description