Shares of Moderna and Other COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Surge Amid Booster Push as Cases Rise

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers including Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) surged on Monday after a report that the Biden administration plans to urge Americans to get booster shots for the fall, as new subvariants emerge and cases rise.

New COVID-19 subvariants have emerged in recent months, prompting vaccine makers to roll out the latest boosters targeting strains of the virus.

Shares of Moderna surged 9.3%, while american depositary receits (ADRs) of BioNTech, which develops vaccines jointly with Pfizer (PFE), rose 6.5%. Shares of Novavax, which offers a protein-based shot against COVID-19, skyrocketed 18% before giving back some gains, and finished 13% higher.

As new subvariants of COVID-19 emerge and cases rise, vaccine makers have been researching and developing vaccines that target them. In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that the latest booster shots target the XBB.1.5 strain, a subvariant of omicron.

More recently, the EG.5 strain, better known as "Eris," has become the dominant strain nationwide. Officials from the World Health Organization have also identified a strain labeled BA.2.86.

Despite Monday's gains, shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers are down steeply so far this year. ADRs of BioNTech and shares of Novavax are down about 20% year-to-date, while shares of Moderna have tumbled 37%. They've underperformed the broader S&P 500 healthcare sector, which is down roughly 2% over the same period.