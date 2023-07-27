Shell's Profit Sinks on Oil and Gas Price Declines

Key Takeaways Shell's profit plunged because of falling oil and gas prices.

Second quarter earnings were less than half of what they were in 2022.

ADRs of Shell fell following the news after hitting a four-year high earlier in the week.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Shell Plc (SHEL) dropped after the energy giant reported earnings dropped by more than half, hurt by falling oil and gas prices.

Shell posted fiscal 2023 second quarter profit of $5.07 billion, below analysts’ estimates. A year ago, earnings were $11.5 billion, and they were $9.6 billion in the first quarter.

The company said that results were impacted by lower oil and gas prices, refining margins, volumes, and liquid natural gas trading and optimization results.

After trading at around $82 a barrel in early April, crude futures slumped to as low as $66 a barrel in June.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said the company was “delivering” on its previously announced 15% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.331 from $0.2875, and would have a new $3 billion stock buyback program to run over the next three months, pending board approval.

ADRs of Shell Plc declined over 1% on Thursday morning after hitting a four-year high on Monday.

