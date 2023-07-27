Shell's Profit Sinks on Oil and Gas Price Declines

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 27, 2023
Shell logo

Peter Dazeley / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shell's profit plunged because of falling oil and gas prices.
  • Second quarter earnings were less than half of what they were in 2022.
  • ADRs of Shell fell following the news after hitting a four-year high earlier in the week.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Shell Plc (SHEL) dropped after the energy giant reported earnings dropped by more than half, hurt by falling oil and gas prices.

Shell posted fiscal 2023 second quarter profit of $5.07 billion, below analysts’ estimates. A year ago, earnings were $11.5 billion, and they were $9.6 billion in the first quarter. 

The company said that results were impacted by lower oil and gas prices, refining margins, volumes, and liquid natural gas trading and optimization results. 

After trading at around $82 a barrel in early April, crude futures slumped to as low as $66 a barrel in June. 

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said the company was “delivering” on its previously announced 15% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.331 from $0.2875, and would have a new $3 billion stock buyback program to run over the next three months, pending board approval. 

ADRs of Shell Plc declined over 1% on Thursday morning after hitting a four-year high on Monday.

SHEL

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Shell. “Second quarter 2023 results – July 27, 2023.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description