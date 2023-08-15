Shopee Owner Sea Misses Estimates and Warns of Future Losses With Plans to Raise Spending

Key Takeaways Sea Limited's sales were short of forecasts, and the e-commerce and gaming site warned of future losses because of new spending.

Sales at its key Shopee retail site missed estimates.

CEO Forrest Li said plans to boost investment in e-commerce may lead to the company posting losses in certain periods.

Shares of Sea Limited (SE) tumbled more than 28% in early trading on Tuesday after the Singapore-based online retail and gaming site missed sales estimates and indicated it plans to increase spending on e-commerce, which may lead to losses in the future.

The operator of the Shopee retail site and Garena gaming platform reported second quarter revenue rose 5.2% to $3.1 billion, missing forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 was better than expected.

Sales at Shopee, which accounts for about two-thirds of the firm’s revenue, increased 20.6% to $2.1 billion, but that also was short of predictions. Revenue at the digital entertainment unit, which includes Garena, dropped 1.9%, while the financial services division had a jump of 53.4%.

CEO Forrest Li explained recent market trends have led Sea “to ramp up our investments in growing the e-commerce business.” However, those expenditures may result in losses for both Shopee and the entire company in certain periods, he added.

Sea Limited shares were trading at levels not seen since last November.

