Shoppers Plan to Pull Back Spending on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day is just around the corner, and while the summer shopping event is now so popular that it's overtaking other holiday shopping, consumers this year plan to cut back on how much they are spending.

Key Takeaways Shoppers said they plan to spend $250 during Prime Day and other summer sales, down from $388 and $594 in the most recent years.

Electronics purchases are planned by 59%, with headphones, computers, and tablets being top choices.

Back-to-school shopping is a priority for 76% of Prime Day shoppers.



Shoppers said they plan to spend $250 on summer sales, including the upcoming July 11 and 12 Amazon Prime Day sale, a downgrade from their recent summer spending plans, according to a RetailMeNot survey of 1,000 retail shoppers. It’s the second season in a row shoppers said they planned to cut their summer spending, declining to $388 in 2022 from $594 in 2021.

However, RetailMeNot noted in its report that shoppers in 2022 spent more than their survey projections for that year, as Prime Day has increased its sales each year since its 2015 launch.

The members-only shopping event is available to as many as 63% of Americans, which is what the survey shows is how many have a Prime membership, down slightly from the 65% with a membership in the 2022 survey. Of those Prime account holders, 96% say they have participated in a Prime Day shopping event, overtaking Labor Day as the most popular summer shopping event, the RetailMeNot survey said.

Electronics, Back-to-School Items Top Prime Day Shopping Lists

Due to its mid-summer placement, Prime Day has become an ideal place for back-to-school shoppers to find deals, with 76% of Amazon shoppers looking for deals for school-related items. In that category, 49% plan on buying clothing, shoes or apparels, and another 18% will buy a book, e-book or audiobook.

But most shoppers who tackle Prime Day are looking for electronics, with 59% saying they plan to buy a new device during the two-day sale.

The most popular electronics purchase will be headphones, a planned purchase for 23%, with another 18% looking to buy a laptop or computer. Amazon-brand electronics like Kindle, Echo/Alexa and Fire TV are sought by 18%, while another 16% are targeting tablets and e-readers, and 15% looking for video games or consoles.

Amazon shoppers also have home electronics on their list, with 14% looking for smart speakers or televisions, and another 12% looking to grab a smart home product, like an iRobot's (IRBT) Roomba vacuum robot or a Nest or Ring doorbell camera.

Home decor items will be popular with 22% of the survey respondents, while another 18% want kitchen appliances and products like Keurig and Instant Pot.

