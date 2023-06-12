Short-Term Inflation Outlook Drops to the Lowest Level in Two Years

Key Takeaways Consumers' short-term inflation outlook fell in May to the lowest level in two years, according to a New York Fed survey.

Inflation expectations rose over three- and five-year spans.

A declining share of respondents said they expect stock prices will be higher in a year.

Americans’ outlook for inflation a year from now fell last month to the lowest level in two years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations showed the median estimate of inflation in 12 months dipped 0.3 percentage point to an annual rate of 4.1%. It hasn’t been that low since May 2021.

However, the median outlook three and five years ahead went up 0.1 percentage point to 3% and 2.7%, respectively.

For the fourth consecutive month, respondents felt home prices would increase, with the median growth outlook advancing 0.1 percentage point from April to 2.6%, the highest reading since July 2022.

The number of those who indicated their current financial situation deteriorated in May rose, while those who said it gained fell. Similarly, those who believed their financial situation would be better in 12 months dipped, and those who indicated it would be worse increased.

The average perceived probability of stock prices being higher a year from now dropped 1.5 percentage points to 34.3%.

