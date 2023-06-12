Short-Term Inflation Outlook Drops to the Lowest Level in Two Years

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 12, 2023
Supermarket

Robert Nickelsberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Consumers' short-term inflation outlook fell in May to the lowest level in two years, according to a New York Fed survey.
  • Inflation expectations rose over three- and five-year spans.
  • A declining share of respondents said they expect stock prices will be higher in a year.

Americans’ outlook for inflation a year from now fell last month to the lowest level in two years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations showed the median estimate of inflation in 12 months dipped 0.3 percentage point to an annual rate of 4.1%. It hasn’t been that low since May 2021.

However, the median outlook three and five years ahead went up 0.1 percentage point to 3% and 2.7%, respectively.

For the fourth consecutive month, respondents felt home prices would increase, with the median growth outlook advancing 0.1 percentage point from April to 2.6%, the highest reading since July 2022. 

The number of those who indicated their current financial situation deteriorated in May rose, while those who said it gained fell. Similarly, those who believed their financial situation would be better in 12 months dipped, and those who indicated it would be worse increased.

The average perceived probability of stock prices being higher a year from now dropped 1.5 percentage points to 34.3%.

Fed inflation survey

Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "Short-Term Inflation Expectations Decline Further; Households Become Slightly More Pessimistic About Credit Conditions."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description