Shutterstock Expands Deal With OpenAI, and Shares Rise

Published July 11, 2023
Shutterstock (SSTK) shares jumped 9% on Tuesday after the provider of stock images and other media announced it was expanding its agreement with artificial intelligence (AI) research lab OpenAI.

The firm indicated the six-year deal gives OpenAI access to additional Shutterstock training data, including its image, video, and music libraries and associated metadata.

Shutterstock will get priority access to the latest OpenAI technology and continue to incorporate it into its website. In addition, Shutterstock customers will receive synthetic editing capabilities, allowing them to both create new content and “simply edit and transform any image in the entire Shutterstock library.”

Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said the expansion of the partnership “reinforces Shutterstock’s commitment to driving AI tech innovation and positions us as the data and distribution partner of choice for industry leaders in generative AI.” 

No financial considerations were mentioned in the press release. The two companies first agreed to work together in October. 

With Tuesday's gains, shares of Shutterstock were lifted into positive territory for the year. 

