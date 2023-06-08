Signet Jewelers Lowers Outlook as Mother's Day Sales Disappoint

Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published June 08, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Signet Jewelers cut its guidance on slow Mother's Day sales and consumer caution.
  • The retailer anticipates both profit and sales will be less than expected in fiscal 2024.
  • CEO Drosos said negative effects from COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting business.

Mother’s Day was a miss for Signet Jewelers (SIG). The operator of jewelry store chains Zale’s, Kay Jewelers, and more slashed its full-year guidance in part because of weak sales for the Mother’s Day holiday.

Signet expects fiscal 2024 revenue in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion, down from its earlier estimate of $7.67 billion to $7.84 billion. It expects earnings per share (EPS) to be between $9.49 and $10.09, versus its earlier forecast of $11.09 to $11.59.

CFO Joan Hilson said that the reduced outlook reflected “a recent deceleration of trends that have persisted into the second quarter, including softer-than-expected Mother’s Day, increasing macro-economic pressures on consumers at more price points, and deeper competitive discounting."

CEO Virginia Drosos added that the pandemic was still having a negative impact on its business, noting that there were fewer wedding engagements because of “COVID’s disruption of dating three years ago.” Dorsos indicated that the company would now increase its cost-cutting target by up to $150 million “while maintaining our strategic objectives.”

Shares of Signet Jewelers tumbled over 9% on Thursday morning, even as the company reported first quarter EPS and sales that beat analysts’ expectations.

Signet Jewelers YTD chart

YCharts
