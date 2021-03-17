SilverSneakers Medicare Review

Pros Explained

Free fitness benefits for members of participating Medicare insurance plans : SilverSneakers is free to consumers. Participating Medicare health insurers pay the fees for consumers to access the benefits.

: SilverSneakers is free to consumers. Participating Medicare health insurers pay the fees for consumers to access the benefits. Partners with more than 17,000 gyms and other facilities nationwide : Large network of gyms and other types of community settings where members can access fitness facilities and classes.

: Large network of gyms and other types of community settings where members can access fitness facilities and classes. Offers on-demand and live online classes: Not everyone can safely get to the gym for in-person fitness classes, so SilverSneakers offers on-demand and live fitness classes online—a great alternative to stay fit from home.

Cons Explained

Only available through Medicare insurance plans : SilverSneakers is a perk for members of participating health plans. It’s not available to the general public, so if you just want a fitness program, you have to look elsewhere.

: SilverSneakers is a perk for members of participating health plans. It’s not available to the general public, so if you just want a fitness program, you have to look elsewhere. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Complaints: According to the Better Business Bureau, Tivity Health—SilverSneakers’ parent company—has a pattern of customer complaints over eligibility mix-ups. The company pledged to update its processes to remedy the issues. To avoid these problems, double-check your own SilverSneakers eligibility before you cancel your existing gym membership.

Available Plans

SilverSneakers doesn’t offer Medicare insurance plans, but it partners with many Medicare plans who offer SilverSneakers as a free extra benefit for members. SilverSneakers offers on-demand and live online courses, a fitness app, and in-person fitness classes.

Note SilverSneakers is not a Medicare insurance provider, but it partners with more than 60 Medicare health plans around the country who offer SilverSneakers as an extra benefit to their members.

Customer Service

Members can call 866-584-7389, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Members can also request an email via an online form.

Customer Satisfaction

SilverSneakers reports a 94% customer satisfaction rate and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81. NPS is a standard measure of customer satisfaction used across industries. Typically, a nine or 10 out of 10 represents customers who are so satisfied they will promote the business. SilverSneakers’ NPS score suggests customers are satisfied even if they aren’t likely to be evangelists for the company.

Third-Party Ratings

Tivity Health, SilverSneakers’ parent company, is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau but the BBB reports it has had 47 complaints against Tivity Health in the past three years, including 28 in the past 12 months. The BBB has issued an alert that they have observed a pattern of complaints against Tivity Health. The nature of these complaints has to do with confusion over SilverSneakers eligibility. Consumers who believed they were eligible for gym membership through SilverSneakers cancelled their existing gym memberships, only to find out they did not meet SilverSneakers’ age eligibility requirements. Tivity Health has responded to the complaints via the BBB, promising to review its enrollment processes, add monitoring to ensure accurate eligibility, and update its customer service training.

The Better Business Bureau reports a pattern of customer complaints about eligibility mix-ups; check your SilverSneakers eligibility before you cancel any other gym membership you may have.

Cost

SilverSneakers is free to members of participating Medicare insurance plans.

Competition: SilverSneakers vs. UnitedHealthcare

If you’re looking for a Medicare insurance plan, you can’t choose SilverSneakers. But there’s a good chance the plan you choose will give you access to SilverSneakers as a free extra benefit. For Medicare insurance coverage, consider UnitedHealthcare, the insurer with the largest share of Medicare Advantage members. UnitedHealthcare offers a range of Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans and scores well on the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Star Ratings (CMS) quality measures. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans are available in 66% of U.S. counties, and its Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Insurance plans are available in every state. There are many Medicare plans that will get you access to SilverSneakers benefits, but as the market leader, UnitedHealthcare is a good all-around option for its range of available plans and extra benefits.