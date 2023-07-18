Slowdown In Deposit Outflows Lifts Charles Schwab Shares Despite Drop In Profit

The slowdown in deposit flight saw shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) rising about 12%, despite a drop in net income in the second quarter.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Charles Schwab posted a 25% drop in adjusted net income and a 9% decline in revenue.

The share price rose about 12% as the deposit flight from last quarter seemed to slow.

Schwab deposits have been under pressure due to high interest rates as well as the aftermath of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March

Schwab had to resort to expensive borrowing to meet its obligations which dragged margins and revenue.

Schwab posted a 25% drop in adjusted net income to $1.5 billion and a 9% decrease in revenue to $4.7 billion. However, the results were better than those predicted by analysts polled by Refinitiv, who were expecting revenue of $4.6 billion and an adjusted net income of $1.5 billion. But the biggest boost came from a declining trend of deposit outflows from the company's bank.

Why A Slower Pace Of Deposit Outflows Matters?

The Federal Reserve's interest hikes have induced some of Schwab's customers to opt for other investment products, such as money market funds. As a result, the bank's deposits fell 7% to $304.4 billion from the previous quarter but were down 31% compared to the same period last year.

This means that Schwab had to rely on more expensive borrowing or as it said " higher cost liabilities" that hurt its net interest margin and dragged net interest revenue down by 10% from last year to $2.3 billion.

But company expects this slowdown in deposit outflows to continue. "We expect we’ll see return of deposit growth, I would say, ahead of that typical seasonal buildup that you get in later November and into December," Schwab Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said on the earnings call.

Schwab was impacted in the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. Concerns over uninsured deposits and unrealized losses on Schwab's balance sheet rattled investors and depositors alike. Schwab lost almost a third of its deposits in the first quarter of the year, and had to sells bonds to shore up its finances.

Since the beginning of this year, Schwab shares have fallen about 21% versus an almost 19% gain for the S&P 500.