Small Business Owners' Optimism Climbs, But Inflation and Labor Concerns Linger

Optimism among small business owners jumped last month to the highest level since November, although rising prices and staffing issues continued to weigh on sentiment.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index rose to a reading of 91 in June, up 1.6 points from May. Still, it was the 18th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98.

The NFIB said inflation and labor quality were tied as the top small business concerns, cited by 24% of those surveyed.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelburg explained that small business owners “remain very pessimistic about future business conditions and their sales prospects.”

However, those who expect better business conditions over the next six months increased to a net negative 40%, 10 percentage points better than in May and 21 percentage points better than in June 2022.

Price hikes slowed, with the net percentage of owners boosting average selling prices falling 3 percentage points from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 29%. That was the lowest since March 2021.

