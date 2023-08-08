Small Businesses Remain Pessimistic Due To Inflation, Labor Market Woes

July NFIB Business Optimism Index Better Than Expected But Still Low

Published August 08, 2023
Outlook for business is improving though it remains firmly in the pessimistic territory as small business owners continue to be troubled by prices, hiring, compensation and lower profits.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased to 91.9 in July, above the analysts' estimate of 90.8 but below the long-run average of 98. The index has been below the long-run average for 19 consecutive months.

NFIB Small Business Survey

  • Small business owners remain downbeat about hiring and inflation.
  • One-fourth have been raising prices, down from 29% in May.
  • Those expecting better business conditions in the next six months was 31 percentage points better than last June’s reading.

One-fifth of small business owners cited inflation as their primary concern, 3% lower than the June 2023 report.

“Inflation has eased slightly on Main Street, but difficulty hiring remains a top business concern,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a statement.

Nearly half, 42% of respondents said they were having trouble hiring qualified people, a number unchanged from the June report. Another 38% reported raising compensation and 21% plan to do
so over the next three months. Just 10% of small business owners reported employee compensation as their top business concern while 23% said “labor quality” was the most important.

Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months jumped 10 points to -30%. The survey notes this month is the highest reading on business expectations since August 2021, albeit within a historically negative data set.

One-quarter of respondents have been raising selling prices, down from 29% in June, but still considered inflationary. Price increases were noted in finance, retail, wholesale and construction sectors.

Those reporting positive “profit trends” fell six points month-over-month to a negative 30%. Of those businesses reporting lower profits, 30% cited weaker sales, 19% noted materials inflation
and 18% cited labor costs.

