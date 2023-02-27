Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

As AI investment funds sizzle, firms large and small provide the heat

By
Lyle Niedens
Full Bio
Lyle spent most of the past two decades in a variety of product, communication and financial writing roles with large asset managers and mutual fund distributors, mostly recently as vice president, director of product development with Waddell & Reed/Ivy Distributors Inc. Previously, he spent a decade in senior roles as an editor and reporter with business publications and financial news wires, including Dow Jones, BridgeNewsand Knight-Ridder Financial News. A graduate of the University of Kansas with an M.B.A. and a B.S. in journalism, he lives in Westwood, KS, a suburb of Kansas City, with his wife, Caryl, and their sons, Conley and Pierce.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 27, 2023
A futuristic image of a the graphical interface a chatbot might use.

Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images

In the investment world, AI is on fire.

Since the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT last fall, the technology's transformative potential has enthralled investors, who've sent AI-oriented investment funds soaring this year as they also scrutinize which individual companies might benefit most from the technology.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) has gained 15% year-to-date, with rival Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) surging 13%.

While obvious suspects such as Amazon, Google, and Apple stand to reap AI's rewards, likely beneficiaries also include smaller, more obscure companies in industries ranging from finance and human resources to travel and transportation.

Wealth management firm Baird last week issued a research report detailing its top 50 AI and machine learning stock picks. That followed a Forbes list of best AI stocks to buy in 2023.

Four companies appeared on both lists: Alphabet (Google's parent company), Adobe, Amazon, and Nvidia. Forbes identified such old-school and high-profile firms as IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft, while Baird targeted well-known names such as Pinterest and Accenture.

The lists also highlighted numerous smaller companies, all that someday may have the chops to strike AI gold. A few examples:

  • C3.ai (AI): Buoyed by a partnership with Alphabet, C3.ai provides software to develop and run AI applications that aid supply-chain efficiency and support specific industries, such as energy and financial services. Its applications are available on Google Cloud.
  • Palantir (PLTR): Palantir operates data mining platforms used by government agencies to locate and respond to terrorism threats; its Gotham operating system may have played a role in capturing Osama Bin Laden in 2011. The firm's platforms also help businesses house and streamline organizational data.
  • PROS Holdings (PRO): PROS uses AI/machine learning to gather analytics about market and buying behaviors, helping companies optimize pricing and interactions between buyers and sellers.
  • Phreesia (PHR): Phreesia's "Appointment Accelerator" application helps healthcare providers reduce lost revenue from open appointment slots and save time from canceled visits.
  • Okta (OKTA): Okta's Identity Cloud program uses machine learning to detect and block suspicious login attempts and identify other activities that could compromise business security.
  • Paycor HCM (PYCR): Payroll and so-called human capital management (HCM) providers reduce service and implementation costs via AI bots that answer and fulfill service requests. AI also can aid recruiting: Paycor recently purchased Talenya, which helps hiring managers efficiently find employment candidates.
  • Dynatrace (DT): Dynatrace calls its Davis platform an "AI causation engine." The cloud software helps quickly detect performance anomalies in technology applications and infrastructure with a prediction-based method. The firm says the engine can analyze 368 billion dependencies per second.
  • TaskUs (TASK): TaskUs provides digital outsourcing to support a wide array of business services, including product launches, customer acquisition, and removal of misleading content. Its AI solutions include data labeling and training transcription services.
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Yahoo! Finance. "iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)."

  2. Yahoo! Finance. "Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)."

  3. Forbes. "12 Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks To Buy For 2023"

  4. Talenya. "Talenya is Now Part of Paycor."

  5. Dynatrace. "Meet Davis, our radically different AI-engine."

  6. Yahoo! Finance. "TaskUs, Inc. Profile."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description