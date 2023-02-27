Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

In the investment world, AI is on fire.

Since the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT last fall, the technology's transformative potential has enthralled investors, who've sent AI-oriented investment funds soaring this year as they also scrutinize which individual companies might benefit most from the technology.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) has gained 15% year-to-date, with rival Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) surging 13%.

While obvious suspects such as Amazon, Google, and Apple stand to reap AI's rewards, likely beneficiaries also include smaller, more obscure companies in industries ranging from finance and human resources to travel and transportation.

Wealth management firm Baird last week issued a research report detailing its top 50 AI and machine learning stock picks. That followed a Forbes list of best AI stocks to buy in 2023.

Four companies appeared on both lists: Alphabet (Google's parent company), Adobe, Amazon, and Nvidia. Forbes identified such old-school and high-profile firms as IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft, while Baird targeted well-known names such as Pinterest and Accenture.

The lists also highlighted numerous smaller companies, all that someday may have the chops to strike AI gold. A few examples: