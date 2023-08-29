Smucker Beats Profit Estimates and Lifts Guidance on Higher Prices, Lower Costs

Key Takeaways Higher prices and lower expenses helped J.M. Smucker beat earnings estimates.

The maker of its namesake jellies and other food products also benefited from the recovery from last year's Jif recall.

Smucker raised its full-year profit guidance because of confidence in its "continued business momentum."

J.M. Smucker (SJM) beat quarterly earnings expectations and boosted its full-year outlook as it raised prices and lowered costs.



The maker of peanut butter, jelly, and other food products posted a fiscal 2024 first quarter profit of $2.21 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates. Revenue slipped 4% to $1.81 billion, less than forecasts.



The company said it benefited from higher prices at its U.S. Retail Pet foods, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away from Home segments. In addition, it received a favorable impact from “lapping customer returns and fees related to the Jif peanut butter recall in the prior year.” Smucker also saw a reduction in selling, distribution, and administrative expenses.



CEO Mark Smucker noted that "the categories we play in continue to be resilient and have relatively low private label exposure compared to the total store."

The company now anticipates 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $9.45 to $9.85, up from its previous guidance of $9.20 to $9.60. CEO Smucker indicated the firm had confidence to lift its forecast because of “our continued business momentum.” He added that the company will keep supporting its key growth platforms of coffee, snacking, and pet food.



Shares of J.M. Smucker have risen for four consecutive sessions after closing at a 10-month low last Wednesday.