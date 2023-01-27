Key Takeaways Snap, a social media platform company, will likely report adjusted EPS of 10 cents for the fourth quarter, down from 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect Snap's revenue to be $1.3 billion, slightly higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Snap faces a persistent slowdown in spending by advertisers, traditionally its primary source of revenue.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), the owner of Snapchat, will probably post a fourth consecutive quarter of losses as revenue inches upward at the slowest pace in at least five years amid a decline in ad spending.

Snap likely will report a fourth-quarter net loss of about $183 million, or adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, a drop of more than half from last year, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. While revenue probably rose to a record $1.3 billion, that would be just 0.5% above last year. Snap reports results after markets close on Tuesday.

Snap and other social media platform faced plunging advertising revenue in recent quarters amid a weakening economy, rampant inflation, and global instability. The company's last two fiscal reports prompted selloffs of Snap shares, and it's likely ad-related issues persisted through the last months of the year.

More recently, Snap also became a target of U.S. legislators for its potential role in the nationwide fentanyl crisis. Witnesses testified at a late January congressional hearing that Snap’s popular photo and texting app, known for its disappearing messages, was uniquely designed to attract drug transactions. This attention won't affect the social media firm's fourth-quarter performance but could be a factor going forward.

Snap shares plunged early last year and have hovered around record lows since then, for a drop of over 64% in the last 12 months compared with a 23% fall for the S&P 500 Communication Services Index (see chart below).



Source: TradingView.