Snap Q1 2022 Earnings Report Recap

SNAP missed on earnings and matched on revenue

By
Matthew Johnston
Full Bio
Matthew Johnston has more than 5 years writing content for Investopedia. He is an expert on company news, market news, political news, trading news, investing, and the economy. He received his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from St. Stephen's University and his master's degree in economics at The New School for Social Research. He teaches macroeconomics at St. Stephen's University.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 21, 2022

Key Takeaways

  • Average daily active users beat analyst estimates by more than 1 million users.
  • The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue.
  • Snap expects revenue to grow between 20% and 25% year over year in Q2 FY 2022.
Snap Earnings Results
Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction
Adjusted EPS Miss -$0.02 $0.01
Revenue Match $1.1B $1.1B
Average Daily Active Users Beat 332M  330.6M

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Snap (SNAP) Financial Results: Analysis

Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported mixed results in its Q1 FY 2022 earnings report. The company reported an adjusted loss per share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Revenue expanded 38.1% year over year (YOY), matching analyst forecasts but slowing from the previous quarter's pace of growth. Snap's average daily active users (DAUs) came in above expectations.

The company's shares were down as much as 8% at one point in extended trading following the release. The stock price then recovered and rose as much as 8%. Over the past year, Snap's shares have provided a total return of -49.5%, well below the S&P 500's total return of 6.9%.

SNAP Daily Active Users

Snap's average DAUs rose 18.6% YOY, slowing from the previous quarter's pace of growth. Snap's average DAUs growth was broad based, with increases coming from North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

DAUs are defined as any registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat app at least once during a 24-hour period. Average DAUs for any specific quarter are calculated by summing the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing the total by the number of days in the quarter.

The metric provides a snapshot of the size of Snap's total user base. The bigger that user base is, the more attractive the platform is to advertisers, and the more Snap will be able to generate revenue from selling ad space.

Snap's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Derek Andersen said in prepared remarks that advertisers across a wide range of industry groups reported that they were concerned about the macro operating environment. Some of the issues raised included supply chain disruptions, inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical risks due to the war in Ukraine. He added that the company's operating environment could become even more challenging, which could result in more advertisers pausing their ad campaigns or reducing their ad budgets.

SNAP Outlook

Snap expects revenue in Q2 FY 2022 to rise between 20% and 25% YOY. It expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between breakeven and $50 million.

Snap's next earnings report (for Q2 FY 2022) is anticipated to be released on Aug. 10, 2022.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Snap Inc. "Snap Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results," Page 1.

  2. Visible Alpha. "Financial Data."

  3. TradingView. "Price Chart: SNAP and S&P 500."

  4. Snap Inc. "Snap Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results," Page 2.

  5. Snap Inc. "Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021," Page 5.

  6. Snap Inc. "Q1 2022 Transcript," Page 14.

  7. Snap Inc. "Q1 2022 Transcript," Page 19.

  8. Snap Inc. "Snap Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results," Page 4.

  9. Investing.com. "Snap Inc (SNAP): Financials—Earnings."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description