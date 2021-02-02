Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.07 vs. $0.03 in Q4 FY 2019.

Average daily active users (DAU) is expected to rise at a healthy pace YOY.

Revenue growth is expected to accelerate sharply from a year earlier as traffic rises amid the pandemic.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), the social networking company, dramatically beat analysts' revenue estimates in its most recent quarterly earnings report.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The news sent shares skyrocketing, further fueling its shares amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite Snap's strong advance, the company also faces intensifying competition from rival platforms such as TikTok, which could slow the company's growth in advertising and users.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will look to see if Snap can continue to post rapid growth amid these rising challenges when the company reports earnings for Q4 FY 2020 on February 4 after market close.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts estimate that adjusted earnings per share (EPS) will more than double year-over-year (YOY). Revenue is expected to accelerate sharply from Q4 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors also are likely to watch another key metric: Snap's average daily active users (DAU), a measure of user growth that helps determine how much the company is able to charge for advertising. Snap depends on advertising for nearly all of its profit and revenue. Analysts predict that Snap will post healthy growth in DAU in Q4. That growth also is expected to be at a slightly faster pace relative to Q4 FY 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Shares of Snap have significantly outperformed the broader market in the past year. Snap stock fell faster than the market at the outset of the pandemic, but began to outpace the market starting in April. Further fueled by October's unexpectedly strong earnings report, Snap shares have staged a rapid advance for much of the past three months. As a result, Snap has provided a total return of 211.9% in the past year, about 13 times the S&P 500's total return of 16.2%, as of February 1.

Source: TradingView.

Snap's soaring stock price in the past year comes despite a historic string of net losses. As measured by adjusted EPS, Snap has made a quarterly profit only twice in the past four years: Q4 FY 2019 and Q3 FY 2020. For the first time in at least four years, analysts now expect the company to report a second straight sequential quarter of positive adjusted EPS. Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.07 for Q4 FY 2020, a 132.4% increase.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Snap's quarterly revenue has grown much more consistently over the past four years. From a high growth rate of 285.7% YOY in Q1 FY 2017, the pace of revenue increases slowed to 36.5% in Q4 FY 2018. Since then, quarterly growth has generally accelerated, reaching as high as 52.1% YOY in Q3 FY 2020. The big exception was 17.0% YOY growth in Q2 of that year. Analysts now expect that Snap's revenue will rise 52.1% for the second consecutive quarter in Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿