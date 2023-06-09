Soccer Legend Lionel Messi To Play for Inter Miami—Here’s Messi’s Net Worth

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi announced Wednesday he intends to play for Inter Miami, turning down offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, in a move that shocked soccer fans around the world.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion is the second highest-paid athlete in the world as of 2023, and has earned an estimated $1.15 billion in his career so far, according to Forbes.

The legendary Argentine soccer player told Mundo Deportivo in an exclusive interview that though it is not 100% final, he has made the decision to go to Miami.

Fans aren’t waiting for a signed contract though—Inter Miami ticket prices soared within hours of Messi’s announcement, with tickets for Messi’s reported debut match jumping from $29 to $329 according to TickPick.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami (a team part-owned by David Beckham) is the biggest boost for U.S. soccer since Beckham signed for Los Angeles’s Galaxy in 2007. Messi’s contract will reportedly be valued between $125 million and $150 million, including salary, bonuses, and equity in the team according to Miami Herald. MLS league sponsors Apple and Adidas are also working on separate deals with the soccer champion, according to the Herald.

Messi’s move to Inter Miami could mean a big win for AppleTV as well. Having one of the world’s best soccer players join an MLS team could make AppleTV Plus’ MLS Season Pass Subscription appeal to a broader, international audience, per The Verge. Messi might reportedly get a cut of the MLS Season Pass revenue from Apple too, according to The Athletic.

Messi owns a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio, holds lucrative brand partnerships, and even owns a hotel chain.

Messi reportedly earned $65 million from his endorsements and other business ventures in 2022, according to Forbes.

Soccer

The bulk of Messi’s wealth comes from his career as a star soccer player. He is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, winning the coveted Ballon D’Or award a record seven times.

The 35-year-old has been #1 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes list twice (2019 and 2022), and ranked second in 2023, coming in behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi netted a total of $130 million in pre-tax earnings in 2022, according to Forbes, making $65 million on the field.

FC Barcelona

Messi joined La Liga soccer club, FC Barcelona when he was just 17, and spent 17 years with the team before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. In his last few years with FC Barcelona, a contract leak showed that Messi was reportedly earning up to $165 million annually according to Forbes.

Paris Saint-Germain

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, and signed a two-year deal for an estimated $32.6 million in annual salary, according to Forbes.

Endorsements

Messi also makes a fortune off the field through lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as PepsiCo, Budweiser, and Adidas, with whom he has a lifetime partnership. Messi reportedly earned $65 million from his endorsements and other business ventures in 2022, according to Forbes.

His new deal with Inter Miami will reportedly include a profit-sharing deal with Adidas, where Messi would get a cut of any increase in Adidas’ profits that have to do with his involvement in MLS, according to FastCompany.

Socios

Messi entered into a partnership with blockchain-based fan engagement platform, Socios, in March 2022—a contract that pays him an estimated $20 million annually, according to Forbes.

Messi Clothing Brand

The soccer player also has his own clothing brand, Messi, and opened a retail store, called the Messi Store, in Barcelona.

Real Estate

The 35-year-old soccer player also has a sprawling real estate portfolio worth millions, and has owned properties in Spain, Argentina, and the U.S. Messi’s home base for the past decade has been a home just outside of Barcelona, worth an estimated $7 million, according to Architectural Digest. In 2022, the soccer star also spent about $4 million to build a massive estate in his hometown Rosario, Argentina, and bought a home in Ibiza for $11 million, per Architectural Digest.

MIM Hotels

Messi has also owned the hotel chain, MIM Hotels, since 2017. The hotel chain is operated by Majestic Hotel Group, which is run by his brother. The growing hotel chain has properties in Mallorca, Ibiza, Sitges, and Baqueira.

