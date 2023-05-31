Sofi Shares Rise Following Tentative Debt Ceiling Deal

Key Takeaways SoFi Technologies could stand to benefit from a provision in the government debt ceiling agreement reinstating student loan repayments.

The deal worked out between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden calls for an end to the freeze on payments by August 29.

Shares of SoFi climbed following the tentative debt ceiling deal.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose in early trading on Wednesday amid optimism the online financial firm could benefit from a provision in the government debt ceiling agreement reinstating student loan repayments.

The deal worked out between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden calls for an end to the freeze on payments by August 29. That freeze was enacted three years ago in response to the financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving a break to more than 40 million borrowers. The moratorium was extended several times since then.

The pause hurt SoFi because it eliminated a key attraction of private student loan refinancing: lower interest rates over longer pay periods. As a result, SoFi’s student loan volume plummeted, falling to $525 million in this year’s first quarter, more than 50% below the average prior to the pandemic.

The debt ceiling compromise still has some hurdles to overcome before it becomes law. The House is set to vote on the proposal tonight, and it faces opposition by some Republicans who argue it doesn’t cut federal spending enough. If it passes, it would have to be approved by the Senate.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills next week if the borrowing limit isn’t increased.

Shares of SoFi Technologies were up 11% as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

