US Solar Installations Hit Q1 Record as Delayed Projects Came Online

Key Takeaways Solar power additions in the U.S. set an all-time Q1 high as delayed projects came online, according to a report by Wood Mackenzie.

The amount of power produced from Q1 installations was up 47% from the same period in 2022.

The solar power industry is expected to triple by 2028, fueled by Inflation Reduction Act provisions.

The U.S. solar power industry set a record for new power production last quarter, boosted by delayed utility-scale solar projects coming online.

That’s according to a report from research firm Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) trade group, which found the solar market installed 6.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric capacity, a 47% increase from the year before and the most in any first quarter in history.

The study indicated that solar accounted for 54% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the grid in the first three months of the year.

Much of the gain could be attributed to the state of Florida, which picked up 1.634 GW in installations. That was 72% more than California, which was the state with the second-most additions at 951 megawatts (MW). Texas came in third at 765 MW.

The report added that the U.S. solar industry is expected to nearly triple in size over the next five years. It noted that clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 have brought about a considerable increase in newly announced module manufacturing facilities in the country.