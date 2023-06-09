Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar 44% After Introducing New Product

Key Takeaways Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 44% on Friday after the company unveiled a product that could replace IV bags for some surgeries.

The company said the treatment is for abdominal, laparoscopic, orthopedic, and periprosthetic operations.

Sonoma anticipates the product will be available this year in Europe, and next year in the U.S.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) skyrocketed 44% on Friday after the healthcare company introduced in the European Union (EU) a new application for intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment that could take the place of traditional IV bags for a range of surgical procedures.

Sonoma said that it developed this new application to cover an unmet need for a “non-toxic, irrigation solution that can prevent infection and improve healing time” for wounds.

It noted that the intraoperative pulse lavage container is designed to work with a “flush gun” for abdominal, laparoscopic, orthopedic, and periprosthetic operations.

The company said the product was produced “in close collaboration with the medical community and Sonoma’s existing distribution partners in Europe.” CEO Amy Trombly added the firm continues to see "increased demand for our wound care products in Europe."

Sonoma indicated it was already accepting orders for the pulse lavage irrigation treatment solution, which is expected to be ready for commercial use in Europe in September. It anticipates launch in the U.S. next year.

Friday's gains helped lift Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares into positive territory for the year.

