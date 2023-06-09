Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar 44% After Introducing New Product

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Updated June 09, 2023
Hospital

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 44% on Friday after the company unveiled a product that could replace IV bags for some surgeries.
  • The company said the treatment is for abdominal, laparoscopic, orthopedic, and periprosthetic operations.
  • Sonoma anticipates the product will be available this year in Europe, and next year in the U.S.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) skyrocketed 44% on Friday after the healthcare company introduced in the European Union (EU) a new application for intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment that could take the place of traditional IV bags for a range of surgical procedures.

Sonoma said that it developed this new application to cover an unmet need for a “non-toxic, irrigation solution that can prevent infection and improve healing time” for wounds.

It noted that the intraoperative pulse lavage container is designed to work with a “flush gun” for abdominal, laparoscopic, orthopedic, and periprosthetic operations.

The company said the product was produced “in close collaboration with the medical community and Sonoma’s existing distribution partners in Europe.” CEO Amy Trombly added the firm continues to see "increased demand for our wound care products in Europe." 

Sonoma indicated it was already accepting orders for the pulse lavage irrigation treatment solution, which is expected to be ready for commercial use in Europe in September. It anticipates launch in the U.S. next year.

Friday's gains helped lift Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares into positive territory for the year.

SNOA YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces Next Generation Solution for Pulse Lavage Irrigation in the European Union."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description