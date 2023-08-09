Sony ADRs Slide as Strikes by Actors and Writers Drag on Revenue

Key Takeaways Sony said strikes by TV and movie actors and writers will impact current quarter sales.

The entertainment firm indicated the walkouts are expected to change film release dates and delay delivery of TV shows.

Fiscal first quarter sales at the Pictures division fell as TV content revenue was down and movie release costs rose.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Sony (SONY) tumbled more than 6% in intraday trading on Wednesday after the entertainment giant warned the strikes by TV and movie actors and writers will drag down current quarter revenue.

Sony lowered its fiscal 2023 second quarter sales guidance for its Pictures unit by 3%, or 50 billion yen ($350 million). It said the strikes are expected to change the release dates of some film releases and delay deliveries of television series.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked off the job in April, and they were followed in July by those in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA). One of the key issues that led to both job actions was the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in TV and movies.

In the first quarter, the Picture division's sales dipped 6% to 320.4 billion yen ($2.23 billion), and operating profit slumped 68% to 16 billion yen ($110 million). Sony blamed the declines on a decrease in sales of television content and higher costs because of an increased number of movie releases.

Overall, first quarter operating profit tumbled 31% to 253 billion yen ($1.76 billion) as along with the Pictures unit, the Financial division saw a drop after benefiting from a property sale in 2022.

Sony ADRs fell to their lowest level in at least six months following the news.

