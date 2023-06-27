Southern Heat Wave Boosts Generator Demand and Generac Shares Rise

Key Takeaways Generac shares jumped 8.8% on Tuesday as a searing heat wave in the Southern U.S. drove up generator demand.

A "heat dome" that stalled over the region has taxed power systems, especially in Texas.

Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said the company has seen a dramatic increase in business in Texas.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares jumped 8.8% on Tuesday as a blistering heat wave in the Southern U.S. and potential blackouts drove up demand for its generators.

More than 40 million Americans from Arizona to Florida were under heat warnings or advisories on Tuesday, with a "heat dome" over the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Texas has been especially hard hit by the recent heat wave, with several cities posting record-setting triple-digit temperatures. Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld told Bloomberg in an interview this week that the company had a dramatic increase in sales in the region for generators and battery backup systems.

Last week, the state’s electric grid operator urged residents to cut back on electricity usage to prevent power outages. It issued a weather advisory for this week as well.

Jagdfeld said last week Generac customers were ready to provide about 1 megawatt of electricity to the grid from their home generators. He added that those who used the company’s smart thermostats that allow local utilities to adjust temperatures saved the state some 34 megawatts of power.

Tuesday's advance brought shares of Generac Holdings to hit their highest level so far this year.

