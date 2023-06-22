Spirit AeroSystems Shares Slide as Production Shuts Down Ahead of Strike

Published June 22, 2023
Spirit AeroSystems

Key Takeaways

  • Spirit AeroSystems shut down production at its Wichita, Kan. plant ahead of a strike by union workers.
  • Union members rejected the company's four-year offer and scheduled a walkout Saturday.
  • Spirit is a supplier of Boeing, Airbus, and other aircraft companies.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) tumbled over 10% on Thursday morning as the airplane parts manufacturer suspended factory operations at its Wichita, Kan. factory because of an upcoming strike by its union employees.

The world’s largest maker of aerostructures for commercial airliners, business and regional jets, and defense platforms said that after the decision yesterday by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to walk off the job, Spirit would shut down production ahead of tomorrow’s contract expiration date. It advised all IAM members to stay home, while those not in the union should come to work as usual.

The IAM rejected Spirit’s four-year contract offer, with the union indicating that 79% voted “no,” and 85% voted to go on strike beginning on Saturday. The company said that it was disappointed with the outcome, and that the deal was “fair and competitive,” recognizes the contributions of its employees, and “ensures we can successfully meet increasing demand for aircraft from our customers."

Boeing (BA) and Europe’s Airbus are among Spirit’s customers. Boeing responded by noting that it was continuing to monitor the situation, “and support our valued supplier.”

Shares of Boeing (BA), Textron (TXT), and others that are supplied by Spirit also declined following the news.

