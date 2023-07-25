Spotify's Shares Sink as Sales Fall Short, Loss Widens on Efforts to Cut Costs

Key Takeaways Spotify posted a bigger loss than expected, and sales and guidance came up short as well.

The company indicated the results were impacted by efforts to streamline operations and cut costs.

Spotify added a record number of new users, and raised prices on its premium plans.

Spotify Technologies (SPOT) added a record quarterly number of new users to its streaming music platform, but its loss, sales, and guidance came in worse than expected, and shares tumbled more than 14% in trading on Tuesday.

Spotify reported a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of 302 million euros ($333), or 1.55 euros per share ($1.71), more than double the same period in 2022. Revenue rose 11% to $3.18 billion euros ($3.51 million). Both missed analysts’ forecasts. Gross margin fell to 24.1% from 24.6%.

The company said that gross margin and operating loss were “primarily impacted by charges related to our actions to streamline operations and reduce costs.”

The number of new monthly active users (MAU) jumped by 36 million to 551 million, a 27% year-over-year increase, boosted by gains among Gen Z listeners.

Spotify indicated it sees current quarter revenue of $3.3 billion euros ($3.64 billion), short of estimates.

The firm also raised the prices of its premium subscription plans, with its Premium Individual service going to $10.99 from $9.99 per month. In announcing the move, Spotify explained that “the market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched.”

Spotify shares lost ground on Tuesday, but they have added more than three-quarters of their value year-to-date.

