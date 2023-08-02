Starbucks' China Sales Soar, but Revenue and Same-Store Sales Miss Forecasts

Key Takeaways Starbucks posted a huge jump in sales in China as COVID-19 restrictions in the country eased.

Revenue hit an all-time high, but missed estimates. Comparable store sales also were short of forecasts.

The company narrowed its full-year earnings outlook.

Starbucks (SBUX) sales soared in China as COVID-19 restrictions there eased, but overall revenue and comparable store sales were less than expected.

The biggest coffee store chain reported fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00, beating analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose 12.5% to a record $9.17 billion, although that was short of forecasts, as was the 10% increase in comparable store sales.

Sales in China, Starbucks’ second-largest market, skyrocketed 46%, helping lift international segment results by 24%. Last year, overseas comparable store sales fell 18% because of a drop in Chinese demand.

North American comparable store sales added 7%, short of expectations. However, transactions were up 1% and the average ticket increased 6%. CEO Laxman Narasimhan said customers aren’t downsizing, but instead choosing larger-sized drinks and adding pricey extras.

The company has only begun to make inroads in China, indicating there are opportunities for Starbucks to expand its presence there, Narasimhan said.

Starbucks revised its 2023 profit guidance to a gain of 16% to 17%, compared to the previous 15% to 20%.

Shares of Starbucks rose 2.8% in early trading on Wednesday following the news and were up more than 4% year-to-date.

