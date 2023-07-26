Eco-Friendly Car Sales Helped Stellantis Break a 7-Quarter Losing Streak

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) perked up 3% in trading this morning after the automotive supergroup posted significant year-over-year growth in net profits for the first half of 2023, breaking a seven-quarter pattern of declines.

The owner of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Maserati, and Fiat, among others, improved profits, in part, thanks to eco-friendly vehicle sales growth.



Key Takeaways Stellantis has seen significant year-over-year growth in net profits (+37%) and industrial free cash flow (+63%)

Operating income margins slipped slightly because inflation's impact on car prices has eased

STLA saw significant growth in sales of eco-conscious vehicles but still lags behind companies focused solely on electric vehicles

Stellantis has seen significant growth in low-emission vehicles (LEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with sales up 28% and 24% year-over-year. Selling 315,000 LEVs and 169,000 BEVs, Stellantis's eco-friendly sales for the half totaled 484,000. Tesla (TSLA), in comparison, delivered 466,140 cars in just Q2 of 2023. Stellantis ranks second in the U.S. market for LEVs.

Net revenue was up 12% year-over-year compared to the first half of 2022, thanks to increased shipment numbers. Net profits fared even better, growing 37% when compared to the same period last year.



The second quarter of 2023 was particularly important for Stellantis, with year-over-year sales growth of 6%, breaking a seven-quarter losing streak of declines.

Taking a closer look at non-GAAP metrics, industrial free cash flows surged over the past year, growing an incredible 63%. An adjusted operating income margin of 14.4% for the first half of 2023 marks a year-over-year decline from 14.5% in the first half of 2022. CEO Carlos Tavares attributed the slip to decreasing inflationary tailwinds.



Stellantis has completed approximately $775 million worth of stock buybacks in 2023, on track for its year-end goal of $1.66 billion in share repurchases. Stellantis is also working on sustainability, with a target date of 2038 for the company to reach carbon net zero.

