Stellantis, GM, Hyundai and Others Join Forces On EV Charging Network

Seven automakers are teaming up to install at least 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the U.S, and Canada.

The carmakers -- Stellantis N.V. (STLA), General Motors Co. (GM), Mercedes Benz Group ADR (MBGYY), Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (BMWYY), Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC), Hyundai (HYMTF) and Kia Corp. (KIMTF) -- announced their joint venture on Thursday and said they were looking to rely solely on renewable energy for power at the stations.

Key Takeaways Seven automakers are teaming up to install EV chargers across the country.

Charging stations and infrastructure are crucial for widespread EV adoption.

The total number of charging stations across the country will still be far lower than the president's goals for 2030.

The first charging stations from the alliance should be online next summer, with stations in major metropolitan areas and along major highways. The venture aims to leverage public investment in charging infrastructure as well as private funds to build the stations.

There are currently more than 140,000 public and restricted access chargers available across the U.S. Charging infrastructure is a major component of widespread EV adoption as sales of non-gasoline vehicles continue to climb. President Joe Biden's administration has set a goal of 500,000 public chargers across the country by 2030.

The planned EV chargers will include both Combined Charging System (CCS) and North American Charging Standard (NACS) options to accommodate all types of EVs.

According to Tesla (TSLA), which developed the NACS charging connector and opened up its design for competitor use in November 2022, NACS vehicles outnumber CCS-equipped vehicles two to one. In May, Tesla announced a partnership allowing Ford (F) vehicles to utilize Tesla superchargers.

