Stitch Fix Beats Estimates and Plans More Cost-Cutting Moves

Key Takeaways Stitch Fix shares soared on Wednesday after reporting quarterly results that beat estimates.

EBITDA exceeded company forecasts because of "tight cost controls" and the company said it has more cost-cutting plans.

Stitch Fix is closing a distribution center and letting the lease expire on another.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares skyrocketed after the online personal styling service reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced new cost-cutting measures.

Stitch Fix posted a fiscal 2023 third quarter loss of $0.19 per share, well below estimates. Sales fell 19.9% to $394.9 million, although that was also better than forecasts. The company indicated it continued to benefit from “tight cost controls,” which produced earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.1 million, exceeding its guidance range.

Interim CEO Katrina Lake said Stitch Fix continues to “focus on ways to drive efficiencies across our business, while at the same time invest in core capabilities that have set Stitch Fix apart from the beginning.” She also credited artificial intelligence (AI), indicating that the company’s success came from “personalization powered by our industry-leading data science and AI.”

Stitch Fix announced that it would be closing its Dallas distribution center next year, and won’t renew the lease at the Bethlehem, Penna. distribution site. It added that because the “macroenvironment and our business changed,” it needs to explore leaving the U.K. market in fiscal year 2024.

Shares of Stitch Fix were up 33% on Wednesday morning as of 11:20 Eastern Time following the news.

