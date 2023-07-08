Stocks May Head Higher This Year As Bulls Have History on Their Side

But interest rates, possible recession remain key hurdles

By
Lyle Niedens
Full Bio
Published July 08, 2023
Given the numerous headwinds it faced, the U.S. stock market's first-half 2023 rally surpassed virtually all expectations. As the last half of the year begins, many of those challenges persist—but so do many of the sparks that fueled the first-half surge.

Key Takeaways

  • Historically, after strong first-half returns, U.S. stocks usually keep rising.
  • Tech stocks dominated first-half gains amid a resilient economy.
  • However, more Fed interest rate hikes loom, and the threat of a recession persist.

Investors balancing competing forces nevertheless pushed the S&P 500 Index up 17% in the first half of the year, at the cusp of ushering in a new bull market.

History suggests if stocks get a robust start, they do the same in the second half of the year. Since 1950, when the S&P 500 has posted positive returns in the first half of the year, the index has averaged a second half increase of 6%. If those first-half returns have exceeded 10%, average second-half gains increased to 7.7%, with positive second-half returns ensuing 82% of the time.

A Resilient Economy

The U.S. economy has exhibited considerable resilience so far in 2023. The jobs market remains strong, and corporate earnings have not decreased as expected.

Aggregate earnings for S&P 500 companies rose 0.1% in the first quarter, easily exceeding forecasts for a 5-6% decline when the earnings reporting period began three months ago.

The earnings stability reflected an overall U.S. economy that grew at an annualized 2% rate in the first quarter, almost twice the rate of initial estimates.

In addition, excitement among investors about artificial intelligence helped feed an enormous surge in technology stocks. They accounted for the vast majority of the market's first-half gains, and the enthusiasm hasn't faded.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index surged 32% in the first half of the year, the highest since 1983 and almost doubling the broader market.

Troublesome Hurdles

On the other hand, inflation has subsided but remains problematic. As a result, interest rates that have risen to the highest levels in two decades likely will go higher. That means recession fears won't go away, nor will concerns about the impact of higher rates on banks and credit markets.

The dominance of tech stocks also presents some worries for investors. Five stocks—Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NDVA), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META)—accounted for about two-thirds of the S&P 500's first-half return.

Conversely, 44% of the index's stocks lost value. Through May, 286 U.S. companies filed for bankruptcy protection, the most in the first five months of the year since 2010.

Still, the economy's relative strength in the face of consistently rising interest rates means the Federal Reserve, after pausing interest rate hikes in June for the first time in 15 months, likely won't pause for long.

"Consumer spending has remained remarkably consistent over the past year despite persistent inflation," said Josh Hirt, a senior economist with Vanguard in that firm's midyear update to investors. "If spending remains on this path, the Federal Reserve will have more work to do."

Does a Recession Remain on Tap—And Does It Matter?

Indeed, minutes released Wednesday from the Fed's latest policy meeting in June indicated several Fed officials supported raising rates then. Interest-rate futures markets overwhelmingly predict the Fed will resume raising rates at its next policy meeting later this month.

In its second-half market preview, J.P.Morgan said the Fed's own projections for two more rate hikes this year likely will produce a mild recession starting late this year or early next year.

"We expect a more challenging backdrop for stocks in the second half," the firm's preview stated, noting softening consumer trends and a decelerating business cycle makes equals an "unattractive risk-reward" proposition for stocks.

Not all analysts agree. A recession may shrink corporate earnings. But the S&P 500's 19% plunge in 2022—its worst annual return since the global financial crisis in 2008—may mean investors already have accounted for it.

Moreover, that means they could spend the last half of 2023 looking beyond any imminent recession.

"The 2023 EPS (earnings-per-share) recession is known," Victor Cossel, a macro strategist at Seaport Research Partners, told Barron's. "As the year progresses into the second half, the market will shift to discounting an EPS rebound."

