Strong Travel Demand Lifts Shares of Airbnb and Tripadvisor

The online booking companies reported stronger-than-expected earnings, powered by strong travel demand

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 15, 2023
Browsing lodging on Airbnb

Yuriko Nakao / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) are surging over 10% in early trading Wednesday, while those of Tripadvisor (TRIP) are up slightly after the online booking companies reported results that beat analyst estimates on stronger travel demand.

Airbnb reported its first profitable year ever, finishing 2022 with a net income of $1.9 billion, compared with a loss of $352 million the year before and ahead of expectations of $1.86 billion. Its profits came in at $506 million, ahead of analysts' estimates of $435 million. Airbnb also said its revenue for the current quarter would be between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, compared to estimates of $1.68 billion. The company said guest demand remained strong throughout 2022.

Tripadvisor shares popped after beating estimates as well. Revenue was up 47% from a year ago to $354 million, while earnings rose 50% to $43 million, compared to estimates of $36 million. The online travel company said it expects to see resilient demand for travel in 2023. 

Viator, the online marketplace the company launched about a year ago, said it doubled its revenue of $127 million in the quarter. Revenue from Tripadvisor’s online restaurant platform, The Fork, increased 10%, while revenue from its core business jumped 34% to $217 million.

Tripadvisor shares are up 40% year-to-date, but down 11% for the past year, while shares of Airbnb are up 59% so far this year and down 20% over the past year.

Airbnb (ABNB) and Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Airbnb Investor. "Q4 2022 Shareholder Letter."

  2. Tripadvisor. "Tripadvisor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description