Strong US Sales Boost Honda's Operating Profit, Sending ADRs Higher

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 09, 2023
Honda logo on steering wheel

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Honda's operating profit skyrocketed on strong U.S. sales.
  • The carmaker said U.S. sales increased 44.7% as pandemic-era supply chain issues eased.
  • Honda announced a 3-for-1 stock split to take effect at the end of September.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Honda Motor Company (HMC) gained almost 3% on Wednesday after the carmaker reported an increase in U.S. sales and announced a stock split.

Honda said U.S. sales in its fiscal 2024 first quarter jumped 44.7% to 347,000 units as supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic eased. Worldwide, it sold 901,000 vehicles, up from 815,000 the year before. Motorcycle sales also advanced to 4.47 million from 4.25 million.

Operating profit soared 78% to 394.4 billion yen ($2.76 billion), and revenue gained 20.7% to 4.62 trillion yen ($30.2 billion).

The company indicated the board approved a 3-for-1 stock split which is to take effect on September 30. It noted that the reason for the move was to “expand the investor base” by lowering the price.

With Wednesday's gains, ADRs of Honda were up over 37% year-to-date. 

HMC

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Honda Motor Company. "FY24 1st Quarter Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description