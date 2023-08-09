Strong US Sales Boost Honda's Operating Profit, Sending ADRs Higher

Key Takeaways Honda's operating profit skyrocketed on strong U.S. sales.

The carmaker said U.S. sales increased 44.7% as pandemic-era supply chain issues eased.

Honda announced a 3-for-1 stock split to take effect at the end of September.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Honda Motor Company (HMC) gained almost 3% on Wednesday after the carmaker reported an increase in U.S. sales and announced a stock split.

Honda said U.S. sales in its fiscal 2024 first quarter jumped 44.7% to 347,000 units as supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic eased. Worldwide, it sold 901,000 vehicles, up from 815,000 the year before. Motorcycle sales also advanced to 4.47 million from 4.25 million.

Operating profit soared 78% to 394.4 billion yen ($2.76 billion), and revenue gained 20.7% to 4.62 trillion yen ($30.2 billion).

The company indicated the board approved a 3-for-1 stock split which is to take effect on September 30. It noted that the reason for the move was to “expand the investor base” by lowering the price.

With Wednesday's gains, ADRs of Honda were up over 37% year-to-date.

