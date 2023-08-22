FTC Caught Scammers Offering Student Loan Debt Relief. How to Avoid Getting Tricked

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it uncovered a scam targeting student loan borrowers that made $8.8 million by promising debt relief.

Key Takeaways The FTC says Express Enrollment LLC and Intercontinental Solutions LLC falsely promised student loan borrowers debt relief under “Biden Loan Forgiveness.”

The two California companies collected about $8.8 million.

The company made money by pretending they were affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education and telling customers they would have to pay processing fees to receive forgiveness.

The FTC filed a permanent injunction against two companies—Express Enrollment LLC and Intercontinental Solutions LLC—saying they pretended to be connected to the Department of Education. The companies charged borrowers a processing fee or asked them to make payments to obtain student loan forgiveness under "Biden's Loan Forgiveness" plan, the FTC alleges.

“During a period of uncertainty for borrowers saddled with student loan debt, these defendants bilked consumers out of millions of dollars with junk fees and phony promises of loan forgiveness and lower monthly payments,” said Samuel Levine, Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in a statement.

One borrower quoted by the FTC said they were told $20,000 of their Pell Grant would be forgiven if they paid a processing fee of $375. Another said the companies said their loans would be reduced by $10,000 if they began a new loan repayment plan starting with six monthly payments of $250.



The Cost of Student Loan Scams

The ripple effects of such misleading promises can have profound consequences for individual investors and the broader market. As trust dwindles in financial assistance programs, students and investors alike might hesitate to engage with legitimate opportunities in the future.

For instance, think back to the housing crash of 2008. The aftermath saw a wary public hesitant to dive back into real estate investments. Similarly, borrowers might now second-guess any debt relief program, fearing another wolf in sheep's clothing.

Practically speaking, students should be extra cautious and conduct thorough research before engaging with any monetary relief service.



How to Avoid Scams

Scammers often promise fast student loan relief and that can be the first sign of false promises from a company, the FTC said.

You can avoid falling for scams by never signing up for quick forgiveness or paying an upfront fee. You should also confirm with the Department of Education if you think a company may be a partner. Just because a federal government seal is used in communications, that does not mean a company is legit. You should also never give out FSA ID that you use to log into your federal student loan account.

