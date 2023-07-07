Some Student Loan Borrowers Could Get a Refund From the CFPB

More than 7,100 student loan borrowers could get a check from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), refunding illegally collected fees to reduce or eliminate their debt. This refund is part of a 2020 settlement between the federal watchdog and Timemark Solutions Inc., a student-debt relief company that allegedly violated laws regulating telemarketing.

Key Takeaways The CFPB is mailing out checks this week to refund illegal fees collected from more than 7,100 student loan borrowers.

This is part of a 2020 settlement with Timemark Solutions Inc., a student-debt relief company that allegedly violated laws regulating telemarketing.

CFPB contended that Timemark illegally requested and collected fees from student loan borrowers before settling or renegotiating the terms of the loan.

Timemark was found to have violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule, which requires telemarketers to disclose material information, prohibits misrepresentation, and sets limits on the hours telemarketers may call consumers.

According to the CFPB, Timemark violated the law by charging borrowers illegal advance fees to reduce or eliminate their federal student loans. From 2016 through October 2019, Timemark engaged in telemarketing campaigns to convince borrowers to pay up to $699 in advance fees to file paperwork to reduce or eliminate their monthly payments, whether through loan consolidation, forgiveness, or income-driven repayment plans, the bureau said.

It is illegal under the Telemarketing Sales Rule to request or obtain any fees for debt-relief services sold through telemarketing before the terms of the debt are altered or settled, and the consumer has made at least one payment. Timemark violated the rule because it requested and obtained payments from consumers before the terms were settled.

The CFPB will distribute a combined $3.543 million to more than 7,100 borrowers, funded by the bureau’s Victims Relief Fund and any damages received from Timemark.

With the Supreme Court striking down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and student loan payments set to resume in October, borrowers could be increasingly targeted by scammers claiming to help them pay off loans.

To avoid being scammed, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends borrowers never accept payment for help with their student loans, keep their login information secure, and not trust any party who offers them debt relief, even if it appears to be from a credible source.

