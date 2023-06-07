Supply Chains Have Healed From Pandemic Disruptions

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Published June 07, 2023
People stroll on the beach as a container ship passes by on February 05, 2023 in Cuxhaven, Germany. Germany's North Sea ports of Bremen, Bremerhaven and Hamburg are major shipping points for imports and exports.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Gone are the days of empty shelves, clogged up ports, and shipping delays driving up prices: global supply chains have never been better, by one key reading.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index hit its lowest point on record in May, down 139% from its peak in December 2021, according to data released Tuesday. The index tracks freight costs, delivery delays reported by manufacturers, and other information about how easy it is for companies to get materials, manufacture things, and transport them to their destinations.

The improvements in global supply networks have made their way into grocery stores and other retailers. Shoppers in April faced fewer shipping delays, found fewer things out of stock, and had an easier time finding the things they need than in the same month in 2022, according to a May survey from decision intelligence company Morning Consult. 

Disruptions to the supply chain in the wake of the pandemic had led to shortages of cars, computer chips, and other products, helping drive inflation up to its highest since 1981 by June 2022. Those kinks have mostly worked themselves out.

“The supply chain snarls that helped drive inflation to multi-decade highs have now largely resolved,” Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a commentary. “There are a number of reasons why underlying price pressures continue to stay elevated, but at least supply issues are no longer one of them.”

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate.

