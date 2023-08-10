Supreme Court Will Decide Fate Of Purdue Opioid Crisis Settlement

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Published August 10, 2023
Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in downtown Stamford, April 2, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will decide whether the Sackler family, and the pharmaceutical company they own, Purdue Pharma, will be allowed to pay $6 billion to avoid future liability for their role in causing the opioid crisis.

On Thursday, the high court said it would accept a request by the Justice Department, and a host of states, cities, and individual plaintiffs across the U.S. and Canada to review the settlement. The plaintiffs want the court to overturn a lower court ruling that upheld the settlement.

The settlement granted legal protections to both Purdue Pharma, which had declared bankruptcy, and the Sackler family, which hadn’t.

If upheld, the settlement provides funding for states to spend on drug rehabilitation to address some of the damage caused by the opioid crisis. The Department of Justice and other plaintiffs sued Purdue and the Sacklers for their role in manufacturing and marketing OxyContin painkillers, alleging the company falsely claimed the drug was not habit-forming.

A wave of overdoses and deaths began in the 1990s when doctors began prescribing more painkillers. Since then, more than 564,000 have died from opioid overdoses on prescription and non-prescription drugs, such as heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

