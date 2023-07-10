Survey Shows Consumers See Inflation Falling to Lowest Level in Over Two Years

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 10, 2023
Supermarket in USA

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • American consumers expect short-term inflation will continue to ease, declining to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the New York Fed's latest survey.
  • The New York Fed survey also found consumers expect home prices to keep rising.
  • Respondents were more optimistic about the stock market, as expectations that stocks would rise in value over the next 12 months increased.

American consumers expect short-term inflation will continue to ease to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest survey of consumer expectations for June.

The median outlook in the survey for inflation a year from now was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in May. It was the third month in a row of declines and the lowest it's been since April 2021. Inflation expectations over three years held steady at 3%, while they rose 0.3 percentage point to 3% for the five-year period.

Those surveyed expected that a year from now, gas prices would fall by 0.4 percentage point to 4.7% inflation, and food would drop 0.1 percentage point to 5.3%.

However, the view of housing costs kept climbing, rising for a fifth straight month. Median home-price growth expectations increased to 2.9% in June from 2.6%, and were at the highest level in 11 months. 

Consumers were more optimistic about the equities market. The mean perceived probability that U.S. stock prices will be higher in 12 months gained 1 percentage point to 35.3%.

Consumer Inflation Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “Short-Term Inflation Expectations Continue to Decline, Rise Slightly at the Long-Term Horizon.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description