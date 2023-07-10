Survey Shows Consumers See Inflation Falling to Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Key Takeaways American consumers expect short-term inflation will continue to ease, declining to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the New York Fed's latest survey.

The New York Fed survey also found consumers expect home prices to keep rising.

Respondents were more optimistic about the stock market, as expectations that stocks would rise in value over the next 12 months increased.

American consumers expect short-term inflation will continue to ease to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest survey of consumer expectations for June.

The median outlook in the survey for inflation a year from now was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in May. It was the third month in a row of declines and the lowest it's been since April 2021. Inflation expectations over three years held steady at 3%, while they rose 0.3 percentage point to 3% for the five-year period.

Those surveyed expected that a year from now, gas prices would fall by 0.4 percentage point to 4.7% inflation, and food would drop 0.1 percentage point to 5.3%.

However, the view of housing costs kept climbing, rising for a fifth straight month. Median home-price growth expectations increased to 2.9% in June from 2.6%, and were at the highest level in 11 months.

Consumers were more optimistic about the equities market. The mean perceived probability that U.S. stock prices will be higher in 12 months gained 1 percentage point to 35.3%.

