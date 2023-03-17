SVB's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

By
Taylor Tompkins
Taylor Tompkins
Full Bio

Taylor Tompkins has worked for more than a decade as a journalist covering business, finance, and the economy. She has logged thousands of hours interviewing experts, analyzing data, and writing articles to help readers understand economic forces. She is the Economics Editor for news at Investopedia.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 17, 2023
Members of the media interview a Silicon Valley Bank customer outside of the bank office on March 13, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, customers are lining up to try and retrieve their funds from the failed bank. The Silicon Valley Bank failure is the second largest in U.S. history.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, in an effort to protect what the company said is $2.2 billion of liquidity.

The bankruptcy comes days after the company's embattled bank subsidiary was taken over by regulators. Silicon Valley Bank, which now operates as Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, is not included in the bankruptcy filings. The company is also exploring other options for its brokerage, SVB Securities, and venture capital platform, SVB Capital, which are not included in the bankruptcy.

The bank, which was the primary focus for the parent company, failed March 10, after losing $2 billion on a portfolio of mainly U.S. Treasuries. The FDIC was named the receiver and shares were halted as customers pulled out their money and shares spiraled. The bank will continue to be controlled by the government.

The bankruptcy filing could be an effort to escape any civil litigation from creditors, the Wall Street Journal reported. It's not uncommon for parent company's of failed banks for file for bankruptcy, the paper reported.

SIVB's bankruptcy comes amidst fears of a deepening crisis in the global banking sector. Eleven banks came to a $30 billion rescue of First Republic Bank (FRC) Thursday, while global banking giant Credit Suisse (CS) tapped into a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank a day prior.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Cision. "SVB Financial Group Commences Chapter 11 Proceeding to Preserve Value."

  2. Wall Street Journal. "Silicon Valley Bank’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description